Installing a new book receptacle on Thursday at Reagan's Corner, located at 640 US 98 in Kokomo are, from left, Libby Aaron, assistant superintendent of MCSD, Karen Irvin-Barnes, community engagement coordinator for Save the Children, Stacy Reagan, owner of Reagan's Corner, Vickie Boone, principal of West Marion Primary School, and Traci Sullivan, assistant principal of WMP. | Photo by Danny O'Fallon
Several new sites throughout the county have been selected to install book receptacles for the Little Free Libraries program. This one was installed Thursday, located at the Minit Mart at 134 Mississippi 587 in Foxworth. From left are Traci Sullivan, assistant principal of West Marion Primary School, Tammy Conerly, manager of Minit Mart, Karen Irvin-Barnes, community engagement coordinator for Save the Children, Vickie Boone, principal of WMP, and Libby Aaron, assistant superintendent of MCSD. | Photo by Danny O'Fallon
Save the Children, in partnership with the Marion County School District, is avidly working to raise awareness about early learning and to make early literacy and kindergarten readiness a central focus in Marion County and surrounding communities.
The Little Free Libraries project also supports third-grade proficiency in math and reading. The promotion of these projects is served through community engagement and the building of partnerships.
The involvement of families, schools and community leaders working together to provide an approach of wrap-around support is vital to early learning success. The Save the Children's community engagement programs employ four key strategies:
l Increase access
l Increase awareness
l Build capacity
l Build partnerships
Save the Children will be placing Little Free Libraries at various business and community sites around Marion County to increase access to books and other reading materials.
Community Engagement Coordinator Karen Irvin-Barnes encourages all grade levels to utilize the Little Free Libraries because reading is critical to learning.
Save the Children and the Marion County School District are excited about this partnership with the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority (Oak Place) to increase awareness, increase access, and improve the educational outcomes for the children in the local communities.