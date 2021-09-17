Save the Children, in partnership with the Marion County School District, is avidly working to raise awareness about early learning and to make early literacy and kindergarten readiness a central focus in Marion County and surrounding communities.

The Little Free Libraries project also supports third-grade proficiency in math and reading. The promotion of these projects is served through community engagement and the building of partnerships.

The involvement of families, schools and community leaders working together to provide an approach of wrap-around support is vital to early learning success. The Save the Children's community engagement programs employ four key strategies:

l Increase access

l Increase awareness

l Build capacity

l Build partnerships

Save the Children will be placing Little Free Libraries at various business and community sites around Marion County to increase access to books and other reading materials.

Community Engagement Coordinator Karen Irvin-Barnes encourages all grade levels to utilize the Little Free Libraries because reading is critical to learning.

Save the Children and the Marion County School District are excited about this partnership with the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority (Oak Place) to increase awareness, increase access, and improve the educational outcomes for the children in the local communities.