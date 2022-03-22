The Columbia Board of Aldermen held a special meeting on March 30 to make a decision on a contract for the Columbia Police Department before a March 31 deadline.

Alderwoman Anna Evans of Ward 3 gave a report on other police departments that have contracts with Axon for their tasers and body cams. Evans spoke with departments in Cleveland and Picayune and found those locations to be more than pleased with Axon.

The contract was approved 5-0 after a discussion of the pros and cons showed board members the positives far outweigh the negatives, of which there were few.

Police Chief Michael Kelly, Mayor Justin McKenzie, City Attorney Lawrence Hahn and board members have been looking into this and having an open discussion for more than a month.

Kelly originally brought the Axon contract to the board on March 1 when he referred to the Axon products as the "latest and the greatest," saying Bluetooth capabilities will turn on cameras automatically if a gun or taser is unholstered as well as any time a patrol car reaches a certain speed.

At that time, Kelly pointed out that the 16 cameras and 20 tasers would not be in the city's inventory. This would be a service contract where if something messes up, it will be replaced by the company, and, if upgrades are available, the products will be upgraded. A Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) would cover all years except the first one.

The board also approved the application for a Homeland Security grant to assist with the cost of this contract and other items needed by the Columbia Police Department.

Kelly reported that Columbia has been asked to become the southern region law enforcement training center. All local officers currently go to Meridian for training. This would mean they will be trained in Columbia, and officers from outside areas will come into Columbia. The influx of officers will be a boost to the economy with use of hotels and restaurants. The grant is a 100% reimbursement grant, and all equipment purchased through this grant will belong to the city.

The resignation of Desk Sergeant April Prine was accepted. She will be replaced by Danielle Barber, who has been working at animal control. The current staff at animal control will be shifted around to fill her position.

McKenzie discussed the trash schedule for the annexed area. He informed the board that those living in the annexed areas will have a free garbage can brought to them by the city. Those individuals can purchase a second can for $75. He said those who already have a can may be able to use it if it is similar to the city's cans. Other styles of trash bins may not be able to be used.