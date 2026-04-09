A simple traffic stop that included a new hire for the Columbia Police Department on just his fourth day led to the arrest of a Maryland couple wanted for kidnapping over the weekend.

It started on Saturday when Sgt. Lynette Tolar and Officer Aden Burch made a routine traffic stop on Celso Galvez Morales, 30, of Carson. While running his name through the NCIC database, the officers learned that Morales was wanted for kidnapping in Maryland and took him into custody. Morales’ 4-month-old child was in the vehicle at the time and was transported to safety.

While speaking with the police department in Maryland, the officers were informed that there was a second suspect also wanted for kidnapping in connection with Morales. While their attempt to locate her on Saturday was unsuccessful, she was the one who showed up to the tow yard the following day to pick Morales’ vehicle, which is when she was taken into custody.

The woman, Laura Martinez Ignacio, 20, of Hattiesburg is the girlfriend of Morales and the mother of the 4-month-old.

However, the kidnapping victim is a 15-year-old who had been missing since March 17 of last year, according to the CPD. When Ignacio was taken into custody, the officers ran her tag, which led them to a Forrest County address, where the missing juvenile was located.

When CPD officers attempted to speak with Morales and Ignacio about the situation, they allegedly refused to speak English with the officers.

“We’re just glad that our (officers) are being proactive,” Lt. Jonathon Martin said. “We try to teach them to look past the ticket, see if there’s anything else. They could have just as easily said, ‘Here’s your ticket, be on your way’ and not dug into it.”

Martin added that the department is very proud of Burch for being proactive alongside Tolar just a few days into his service.

“Incidents like this highlight the importance of proactive policing and thorough attention to detail,” CPD Chief Adrien Fortenberry said. “We commend Sgt. Tolar and Officer Burch for their dedication and professionalism.”

Morales and Ignacio are expected to be extradited to Maryland this week.