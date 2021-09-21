Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for September 21, 2021:

Emfinger, John H., J.

XX 2020-CA-00070-COA

M.A.S. v. Lamar County Department of Child Protection Services; Lamar Youth Court; LC Case #: 37-YC-2019-T-1-1; Ruling Date: 01/28/2020; Ruling Judge: Brad Touchstone; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lamar County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks and Smith, JJ., Concur. Lawrence, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Dissents Without Separate Written Opinion. McCarty, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by McDonald, J.; Lawrence, J., Joins In Part. Dissenting Opinion: McCarty, J. Votes: McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion. Lawrence, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2020-CA-00445-COA

James Albert Berry v. Chip Holbrook, M.D., Dennis Adams, M.D., and Simpson Community Healthcare d/b/a Simpson General Hospital; Simpson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 64CI1:18-cv-00164-SS; Ruling Date: 02/06/2020; Ruling Judge: Stanley Sorey; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2020-KA-01137-COA

Patrick Newell a/k/a Patrick Latrelle Newell v. State of Mississippi; Jones Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 17-cr-00070-1; Ruling Date: 03/03/2020; Ruling Judge: Dal Williamson; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Jones County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur.

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2020-CP-00687-COA

James C. Rodgers a/k/a James Rodgers a/k/a James Christopher Rodgers v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-0022- R; Ruling Date: 06/02/2020; Ruling Judge: Steve Ratcliff, III; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks and Emfinger, JJ., Not Participating.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2020-KA-00583-COA

Arlaundrius L. Jones a/k/a Arlaundris Jones a/k/a Lil Siip v. State of Mississippi; Pike Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-cr-00066-1; Ruling Date: 01/09/2020; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Pike County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2020-CA-00642-COA

Andreekous L. Jefferson v. Charlise J. Jefferson; Oktibbeha Chancery Court; LC Case #: 53CH1:18-cv-00136-RPF; Ruling Date: 05/21/2020; Ruling Judge: Rodney Faver; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Carlton, P.J., Not Participating.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2020-KA-00507-COA

Carlos Boyd Smith a/k/a Carlos Smith v. State of Mississippi; Stone Circuit Court; LC Case #: B6601-2012-60; Ruling Date: 02/23/2016; Ruling Judge: Roger Clark; Consolidated with 2017-CT-01725-COA Carlos Boyd Smith a/k/a Carlos Smith v. State of Mississippi; Stone Circuit Court; LC Case #: 6601-2012-60; Ruling Date: 07/05/2017; Ruling Judge: Roger Clark; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Stone County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2020-CA-01043-COA

Vincent Smith, Jr. a/k/a Vincent D. Smith, Jr. a/k/a Vincent Dwight Smith, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:17-cv-00497; Ruling Date: 08/18/2020; Ruling Judge: Eleanor Peterson; Consolidated with 2020-CA-01044-COA Vincent Smith, Jr. a/k/a Vincent D. Smith, Jr., a/k/a Vincent Dwight Smith, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:17-cv-00498; Ruling Date: 08/18/2020; Ruling Judge: Eleanor Peterson; Consolidated with 2020-CA-01045-COA Vincent Smith, Jr. a/k/a Vincent D. Smith, Jr. a/k/a Vincent Dwight Smith, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:17-cv-00499; Ruling Date: 08/18/2020; Ruling Judge: Eleanor Peterson; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

XX 2019-CP-01794-COA

Kendall Magee a/k/a Kendall K. Magee v. State of Mississippi; Walthall Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-132-S; Ruling Date: 10/31/2019; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Walthall County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., and Smith, J., Concur. Lawrence, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part Without Separate Written Opinion. Emfinger, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Wilson, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald and McCarty, JJ. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Emfinger, J. Votes: Wilson, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald and McCarty, JJ., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2019-KA-01086-COA

Dunta Dotson a/k/a Dunta D. Dotson v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2005-0134; Ruling Date: 05/31/2019; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Emfinger and Smith, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

2019-CA-01178-COA

Richard Stowe, Joy Barret Stowe, Linda Davis, Geoffrey Scheele, and Margaret Scheele, Individually and as Homeowners in Oakmont Subdivision v. Larry W. Edwards, Pamela B. Edwards, and Edwards Homes Inc.; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 45CH1:18-cv-00873; Ruling Date: 03/07/2019; Ruling Judge: James Walker; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2019-KM-01581-COA

James Sims a/k/a James Arthur Sims, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR2018-203CWD; Ruling Date: 07/09/2019; Ruling Judge: Celeste Wilson; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Barnes, C.J., Westbrooks, McDonald and McCarty, JJ., would grant. The original opinion of this Court is withdrawn, and this modified opinion is substituted in its place. Affirmed. See opinion rendered.

EN BANC

XXX 2019-KM-01581-COA

James Sims a/k/a James Arthur Sims, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR2018-203CWD; Ruling Date: 07/09/2019; Ruling Judge: Celeste Wilson; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. The original opinion of this Court is withdrawn, and this modified opinion is substituted in its place. Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Westbrooks, McDonald and McCarty, JJ. Westbrooks, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Barnes, C.J., McDonald and McCarty, JJ. Dissenting Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Votes: Westbrooks, McDonald and McCarty, JJ., Join This Opinion. Dissenting Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., McDonald and McCarty, JJ., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

XX 2019-CA-01625-COA

Winston J. Thompson, III, Thompson & Associates, PLLC, and Law Office of Winston J. Thompson, III v. Anita White, Individually, as the Guardian of Rashaun D. Gardner, and as the Administratrix of the Estate of Zelda Gardner and Taurean J. Gardner, Individually; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 45CI1:08-cv-00125; Ruling Date: 09/26/2019; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Consolidated with 2020-CA-00565-COA Winston J. Thompson, III, Thompson & Associates, PLLC and Law Office of Winston J. Thompson, III v. Anita White, Individually, as the Guardian of Rashaun D. Gardner and as the Administratrix of the Estate of Zelda Gardner and Taurean J. Gardner, Individually; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 45CI1:08-cv-00125-JE; Ruling Date: 05/22/2020; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee and Lawrence, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Not Participating. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: McDonald, J.

EN BANC

2019-CA-01669-COA

Christopher Shane Strickland, Sr., on behalf of and as Next Friend of Christopher Shane Strickland, Jr. v. Rankin County School District; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:17-cv-00005; Ruling Date: 10/02/2019; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., McDonald and McCarty, JJ., would grant. Emfinger, J., not participating.