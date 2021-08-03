Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of August 05, 2021:

Griffis, T. Kenneth, J.

XX 2020-CA-00296-SCT

In the Adoption of A.M., a Minor: A.H. v. K.M. and J.J.; Forrest Chancery Court; LC Case #: 2019-AD-00033-G; Ruling Date: 03/02/2020; Ruling Judge: Deborah Gambrell; Majority Opinion: Griffis, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam and Ishee, JJ., Concur. Chamberlin, J., Concurs in Part and in Result with Separate Written Opinion Joined in Part by Coleman and Maxwell, JJ. Concurring in Part and in Result Opinion: Chamberlin, J. Votes: Coleman and Maxwell, JJ., Join This Opinion in Part.

Maxwell, James D., J.

X 2020-CA-01173-SCT

The State Auditor Shad White and Holmes County, Mississippi v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company and Eddie Carthan; Hinds Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CH1:19-cv-01149; Ruling Date: 10/15/2020; Ruling Judge: Tiffany Grove; Majority Opinion: Maxwell, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

King, Leslie D., P.J.

X 2019-IA-01442-SCT

Petro Harvester Oil & Gas Co., LLC, Petro Harvester Operating Company, LLC, Comstock Oil & Gas, LP, Jerry Huddleston, Gary McAdams, Champion Oilfield Service, LLC, Boots Smith Oilfield Services, LLC, Rockall Energy, LLC and Deepwell Energy Services, LLC v. Tay Baucum and Deidra Baucum; Jones Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 34CI2:14-cv-00035; Ruling Date: 09/03/2019; Ruling Judge: Dal Williamson; Consolidated with 2019-IA-01477-SCT Tay Baucum and Deidra Baucum v. Petro Harvester Oil & Gas Co., LLC, Petro Harvester Operating Company, LLC, Champion Oilfield Service, LLC, Boots Smith Oilfield Services, LLC, Comstock Oil & Gas, LP, Jerry Huddleston, Gary McAdams, Rockall Energy, LLC and Deepwell Energy Services, LLC; Jones Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 34CI2:14-cv-00035; Ruling Date: 09/03/2019; Ruling Judge: Dal Williamson; Majority Opinion: King, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Remanded in Part. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2017-M-00230

Christopher Wilson v. State of Mississippi; Coahoma Circuit Court; Ruling Judge: Linda Coleman; Disposition: Christopher Wilson's Application for Leave to Proceed in the Trial Court is denied. Wilson is warned that future filings deemed frivolous may result not only in monetary sanctions but also in restrictions on filing applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) in forma pauperis. To Deny with Sanctions Warning: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Dismiss: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the order with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 7/29/21.

EN BANC

X 2019-CT-00024-SCT

Michael Shane Buford a/k/a Michael S. Buford a/k/a Michael Buford v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 29004; Ruling Date: 09/27/2018; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Majority Opinion: King, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Rankin County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2019-CT-00476-SCT

Quavares Pulliam v. State of Mississippi; Washington Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2017-0144; Ruling Date: 02/26/2019; Ruling Judge: W. Hines; Disposition: Quavares Pulliam's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., King, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 7/28/21.

EN BANC

X 2019-CT-01109-SCT

Parish Transport LLC and Eric Parish v. Jordan Carriers Inc.; Adams Circuit Court; LC Case #: 16-KV-0027; Ruling Date: 06/06/2019; Ruling Judge: Debra Blackwell; Majority Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellants and Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., King, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01892-SCT

Kory M. Owens and Ryleigh C. Owens by and through their Mother and Next Friend, Kiera D. Owens v. Willie Brooks and Jim Newsom Trucking Inc.; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 75CI1:18-cv-00120; Ruling Date: 12/23/2019; Ruling Judge: M. Chaney, Jr.; Disposition: The Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered 7/28/21.

EN BANC

2021-M-00209

LaBrandon Keith Grace a/k/a LaBrandon Grace v. State of Mississippi; Kemper Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2016-CR-36; Ruling Judge: Charles Wright, Jr.; Disposition: LaBrandon Grace's Petition for Extraordinary Writ and/or Post-Conviction Relief is denied. LaBrandon Grace's Motion Requesting Additional Time to File a Reply to the Respondent's Response is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Beam and Ishee, JJ. Order entered 8/2/21.