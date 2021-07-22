Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of July 22, 2021:

EN BANC

89-R-99021-SCT

Rules for Court Reporters; Disposition: Order appointing Hon. David B. Strong, Melissa Magee, Huey Bang, and Jerry D. Sharp as members of the Board of Certified Court Reporters for two-year terms from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023. All Justices Agree. Order entered 7/6/21.

EN BANC

X 2018-CT-01550-SCT

Stacie Murray v. James Gray d/b/a Gray Trucking and Kevin Parker; Scott Circuit Court; LC Case #: 15-CV-279-SC-C; Ruling Date: 06/28/2018; Ruling Judge: Mark Duncan; Majority Opinion: Griffis, J. Disposition: The Judgment of the Court of Appeals is Affirmed. The Judgment of the Scott County Circuit Court is Reversed and Remanded. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2018-KA-01621-SCT

Jeremy Harris v. State of Mississippi; Tunica Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-0005; Ruling Date: 10/04/2018; Ruling Judge: Charles Webster; Disposition: The Motion for Rehearing filed by the Appellee is denied.

EN BANC

2019-CT-00960-SCT

NSCH Rural Health Clinic v. Drew Snyder, in his Official Capacity as Executive Director of the Division of Medicaid, and the Division of Medicaid, Office of the Governor, State of Mississippi; Hinds Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CH1:18-cv-00474; Ruling Date: 06/06/2019; Ruling Judge: J. Thomas; Disposition: The Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by NSCH Rural Health Clinic is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ. To Grant: Griffis, J. Order entered 7/07/21.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01467-SCT

Kobe Augustine a/k/a Kobe Jaquan Augustine a/k/a Kobe J. Augustine v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: B2401-2016-831; Ruling Date: 09/16/2019; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Bourgeois, Jr.; Disposition: The Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by the State of Mississippi is granted. To Grant: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Beam, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman and Chamberlin, JJ. Order entered 7/07/21.

EN BANC

XX 2020-EC-00502-SCT

Richard Todd Andreacchio and Stacy Rae Andreacchio v. Kassie Ann Coleman; Kemper Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-CV-81-WR; Ruling Date: 02/28/2020; Ruling Judge: Frank Vollor; Majority Opinion: Maxwell, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. King, P.J., Dissents with Separate Written Opinion. Kitchens, P.J., not participating. Dissenting Opinion: King, P.J.