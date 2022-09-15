On Sept. 15, the Columbia Police Department, in conjunction with the Attorney General's Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the Mississippi Department of Corrections executed Operation Washout, arrested eight people who were engaged in providing funds to sex traffickers in the form of prostitution.

They were charged in the undercover sting with crimes from procuring prostitution to possession of a controlled substance, including methamphetamine, cocaine and 31 packages of what is believed to be THC edibles.

Additional investigations are ongoing and outside resources, such as the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, have been sought.

Those arrested include Will Taylor Sanford, 26, of Seminary, charged with procuring prostitution; Joshua Lee Day, 42, of Farmer City, Ill., charged with procuring prostitution; Michael Shane Garrett, 46, of Purvis, charged with procuring prostitution and two counts of possession of a controlled substance; Brett Melkenize Thompson, 32, of Hattiesburg, charged with procuring prostitution; Joseph Leroy Ladner, 27, of Laurel, charged with procuring prostitution; Dennis James Bickham, 49, of Foxworth, charged with procuring prostitution; Dana Carl Esters, 49, of Hattiesburg, charged with procuring prostitution; and Joshua Coran Crain, 40, of Columbia, charged with procuring prostitution.