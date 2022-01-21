A fatal shooting in Foxworth in the late hours of Jan. 18 left one victim dead, one victim in critical condition and a third with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyndall Carter, 19, of Bogalusa, La., was arrested and booked in the early hours of Jan. 19 on charges of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and extreme indifference to human life.

Carter appeared before Justice Court Judge Brandon Rowell Jan. 20 and was informed of his charges and bond amount. As of press deadline Tuesday, he remained behind bars with a total bond amount of $2.2 million.

“Carter matched the description of one of the suspects, and witnesses advised that Carter was involved in the shooting,” according to a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Office.

During his initial appearance, Carter said that he was homeless at the time of the incident. Carter asked if he was being indicted for the charges, and Rowell replied that he was not and was only being informed of his charges and bond amount.

There have been several rumors flying around about what led to the shooting at 171 Mississippi 587, but Chief Deputy Jamie Singley said no clear motive has been established at this time.

Carter’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Justice Court.

Investigators located Jerliyah Keishalie Pinestraw, who was considered a person of interest in the case, and brought her in for an interview, but she was released without being arrested or charged, according to Singley.

Jada Jefferson, 20, of Foxworth suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead, according to the press release. Hannah Gomez, 21, of Foxworth had to airlifted to a trauma center and is in critical condition. The third victim, Divontay Davis, was released from a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information about the case to contact them at (601) 736-5051.