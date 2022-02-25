The Columbia Police Department is investigating the death of a child that has the mother awaiting a bond hearing in the Marion County Jail.

Janell Lewis, 30, of Columbia has been charged with felony neglect of a child. The charge stems from a call the police department received from Marion General Hospital at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release issued by Police Chief Michael Kelly.

Investigators from the Columbia Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations were still working the scene of the home at Wiggins Road as of Thursday morning after working through the night.

The matter remains under investigation.