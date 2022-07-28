Marion County Correctional Facility correctional officers observed Adrian Cox, 23, of Jackson attempting to introduce contraband into the jail on July 27, leading to his arrest and the seizure of drugs.

Officers made contact with Cox, and he ran on foot. He was apprehended by Marion County Sheriff's deputies a short distance from the prison.

The contraband included marijuana, synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine.

"He was attempting to sneak it in through the fence. It was around 4:30 a.m.," Major Zack Guidroz said. "However, all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty."

Cox was charged with three counts of introduction of illegal drugs into a correctional facility, and his bond was set at $21,000.

He has since bonded out.