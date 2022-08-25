Leflore County authorities are putting out a statewide warrant on a 22-year-old man suspected of killing a cousin and critically wounding a brother.

Sheriff Ricky Banks said Wednesday there is a manhunt under way for Edward Bush Jr.

“He’s trying to hide,” Banks said. “We’re going to get some help on it.”

Bush is considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

The Black male is described as 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was driving a white 2014 Audi A5 with a Clay County license plate number CYB 4125, according to the sheriff. Banks said he strongly suspects Bush has left the area.

Bush is believed to have shot his cousin, Demontra Ewing, and Bush’s brother, Demarius Bush, both 26 years old, on Tuesday night. Ewing was dead on the scene at 100 Canary Cove when deputies arrived. He had been shot multiple times, including once in the head, according to Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders.

Demarius Bush was alive and transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in critical condition. Banks said he was doubtful that Demarius Bush would survive his injuries. He also had been shot in the head, Banks said.

The sheriff said that Demarius Bush called authorities at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and reported he had been shot.

Homicide victim Demontra Ewing was a supervisor at Milwaukee Tool.

All three men lived at the Canary Cove address, according to Makella Ewing, the mother of Demontra Ewing. Her son was a supervisor at Milwaukee Tool, and Edward Bush also worked for the manufacturer, she said. Demarius Bush is an assistant principal and basketball coach, but Makella Ewing did not know the name of the school where he is employed.

According to Edward Bush’s driver’s license, he had previously lived in Cedar Bluff, an unincorporated community in Clay County. Demontra Ewing was also originally from Clay County.

Banks said investigators do not know yet what led to the shooting. He said deputies found a small quantity of marijuana in the house. “I don’t have any idea if it had anything to do” with the shooting, he said.

He said authorities will be charging the fugitive, once he’s apprehended, with murder and aggravated assault. The lesser charge would be upgraded to murder as well if Demarius Bush dies, Banks said.

Demontra Ewing is the ninth homicide victim in Leflore County this year, according to the Commonwealth’s reporting. Seven of the deaths have been gun-related.

