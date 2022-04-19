A suspicious death turned into a murder investigation with an arrest made Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of McNeese Street in Columbia.

On Tuesday around 10:14 a.m., the Columbia Police Department was dispatched to the home in reference to an unresponsive female. Officers found Patricia L. Peavy, 68, of Columbia deceased.

CPD's Major Crimes Bureau determined the cause of death was probable homicide due to wounds and injuries on the body. The body has been sent to the crime lab for an autopsy.

Ellis John Peavy, 36, was arrested by police and was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Patricia L. Peavy.

Chief Michael Kelly indicated this is an isolated domestic incident and not a threat to the community in any way.

"Love shouldn't hurt," Kelly said.

Peavy is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

There are tons of resources for victims of domestic violence. The CPD has a trained advocate as does the District Attorney's office. Victims and witnesses are urged to reach out.

The Domestic Violence Hotline is (800) 799-SAFE (7233). For deaf /hard of hearing, the number is (800) 787-3224. Witnesses and loved ones can call the hotline to report domestic violence.