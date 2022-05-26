A baby died in March from an overdose of suboxone, and just three short months later, the baby's parents tried to use a photo of the baby to sneak that same drug into the Marion County Jail.

The mother of that child was involved with Child Protection Services for years. The mother appeared to overcome her addiction and was able to have her baby with her at home. She was even the speaker at a program in 2021 touting the accomplishments in reunification by the court system and Child Protection Services after years of Marion County having one of the highest number of children in state custody of any county in Mississippi.

One way of treating opioid or other addiction is to prescribe suboxone to help ease withdrawal issues. Suboxone is meant to be temporary, as it still does contain a narcotic. Many addicts continue taking the suboxone indefinitely.

The baby of Janell Lewis and Lawrence Lambert died from ingesting suboxone that was in the home, and Lewis was charged with felony neglect of a child.

On June 13, Lawrence Lambert was in circuit court on separate charges when he allegedly asked a correctional officer to give two photos glued together of the baby to Lewis. The officer checked the picture and found suboxone strips between the glued photographs of the baby.

"In this case," Major Zack Guidroz said, "it was between two pictures glued together but often they will take a razor blade and cut the film off the picture and place the drug under the film. We intend to prosecute to the fullest because of the details of this case. We take contraband very seriously, and we try to keep it out to keep inmates and staff safe."

Lambert has been charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.