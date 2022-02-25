A Marion County jury found Rico Rondell Roberts guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Judge Claiborne "Buddy" McDonald, IV presided and sentenced Roberts to life in prison.

Assistant District Attorneys Laurel Brinkley and Beau Stewart presented the state's case against Roberts for the murder of Essic "Cooter Monk" Darby on Oct. 29, 2019.

Darby was robbed and shot at his home in Kokomo by Roberts and a co-defendant.

"Essic Darby was tragically and senselessly murdered in his own home,” District Attorney Hal Kittrell said. “This has been a nightmare for Mr. Darby's family, and our hearts continue to go out to them. I am please with the jury's verdict of guilty of murder and feel life incarceration is an appropriate sentence. We appreciate the investigation on this case by the Marion County Sheriff's Department."

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Brad Anderson worked hard to solve this case and bring the defendant to justice.