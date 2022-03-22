A press release issued by the Department of Justice from the Northern District of Texas identified the man who robbed Citizens Bank on U.S. 98 in Columbia last week as Fernando Enriquez, 35.

Enriquez has allegedly committed several more robberies in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, California and Mississippi, according to the press release.

“According to the complaint, on Tuesday, Mr. Enriquez allegedly entered a Chase Bank in Abilene, Texas, brandished a firearm, demanded cash from the teller, and then fled the scene,” the press release stated.

“The teller, who activated her silent alarm during the robbery, later described the suspect as a heavy-set Hispanic man wearing a face mask, grey hoodie, jeans, and a baseball cap.

“A witness who was inside the bank during the incident used his phone to record video footage of the suspect exiting the bank and entering a white Chevrolet suburban bearing Mississippi license plates. He immediately turned the video over to law enforcement.

“Forty-five minutes later, Texas DPS and Abilene Police Department officers pulled over the suburban in Merkel, Texas and detained Mr. Enriquez … Inside the vehicle, officers found a firearm, a grey hoodie, baseball cap, and a significant sum of U.S. currency.”