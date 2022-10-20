The Columbia Police Department is hunting a man who drove his car into the Shell gas station, also known as Fleetway Market, on the corner of U.S. 98 and Mississippi 13 South, entered the store and stole alcohol and tobacco products.

Lt. Justin Porter with the Major Crimes division said police are attempting to find the suspect, who was wearing a University of Georgia Bulldogs long-sleeve shirt with a black hat and pumpkin Crocs. He lost one of the pumpkin Crocs at the gas station.

“We’re still in the process of working it,” Porter said.

Store Manager Jacob Yawn said the suspect was trying to get gas at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and appeared to get mad because his card was declined at the pump. The suspect then got ice out of the outdoor ice cooler and attempted to break the glass doors by throwing ice. When that didn’t work, he got back in his vehicle and drove it through the glass doors and proceeded to steal beer, wine and cigarettes.

“People are crazy these days,” Yawn said.

The Shell station was closed this morning but is back open after installing wood in place of the smashed glass and a temporary door. | Photo by Joshua Campbell

Because the car, which appears to be a dark grey Fiat 500 with blue stripes, is so unique, the hope is that it will be easily identifiable.

The vehicle the suspect drove into the store has several identifying characteristics, including blue stripes and a checkerboard pattern on the side mirrors.

Yawn said no employees were in the store when the incident occurred because the gas station doesn’t open until 5 a.m. He added it was actually fortunate that he was running behind because he usually is there by 4:30 a.m. to prepare opening the store.

The Shell station had to close throughout the morning to put up wood and a temporary door but is now back open. Yawn said it will likely take about a month and a half to get new glass doors and windows installed.

A glass pane inside the gas station is smashed from the impact of the vehicle. | Photo by Joshua Campbell

The CPD requests that if anyone has information on the suspect, contact the CPD at (601) 736-8225.