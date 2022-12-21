Residents of Columbia can now download and use the Atlas One app with the Columbia Police Department joining the location-based public safety network.

Simply download the app, create an account and set favorite spots to receive reports for even if you aren't present there.

The app will alert users of any public safety issues at locations of their choice or at their current location. The geofence push notifications target people that are located within the boundaries of a certain region by using GPS data.

Residents will have access to CPD services and resources, such as events, social media and contact information. The app is interactive and allows residents to make anonymous reports or speak in real time with officers on duty.

"We are extremely excited to have joined the Atlas One safety network," Columbia Police Department Chief Michael Kelly said in a statement. "We now have the ability to send personalized geo-fenced notifications to an area as small as a building, allowing us to get the right information to the right people in real-time. This technology will save lives."

Vice President of Atlas One, Jamieson Johnson, assures users that their information will be kept private and not shared with any third-party entities.

"Location access simply allows us to notify you if an emergency is occurring nearby," Johnson said.

He said users can still be notified of alerts even if they choose to not share their location.