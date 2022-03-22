Emergency personnel could help residents more quickly if it were easier for them to spot the home they are looking for when on a call.

Project Locate is a new initiative by the Columbia Police Department that targets senior citizens, shut-ins and families with special needs children.

The emergency locating device connects a light bulb outside the home to a homeowner's mobile phone. When 9-1-1 is dialed, the bulb turns into a beacon to show the residence. This can also be turned on manually if using a different phone.

These devices have been purchased with grant money and will be free to these special populations.

Residents must have Wi-Fi and a smart phone to use the service.

"It can take seconds, if not minutes, off response times," Chief Michael Kelly said at Coffee with the Chief at Seeds Café on March 17. "I hope you never have to use it, but it will expedite the process if you do."

Columbia residents can get applications from the CPD office. The department will send staff into the home to install the bulb as well as the app on the phone. They will then test it out to make sure it works properly.

The service is not free to county residents at this time, but residents of the county can contact the CPD to find out how to order the equipment. The cost is about $29 and lasts for 10 years. The CPD is looking for more funding sources to add more Columbia residents and the county to the service.

Residents at the meeting enjoyed coffee and breakfast as they asked Kelly questions.

Many of those questions were about city limit signs, speed limit signs and stop signs in the newly annexed areas. Kelly told the audience the signs are being looked at and should be up in the near future.

Kelly and Mayor Justin McKenzie swore in new officers Edward Vasquez and Ashley Morris, and Officers Curtis Dement and Jamie Moulds were promoted to sergeant at the meeting. Sgt Justin Porter was not able to be in attendance but has been promoted to lieutenant.