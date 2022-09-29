While serving a warrant at Northwood Villa Apartments Monday, the Columbia Police Department stumbled upon a drug stash as School Resource Officer Sgt. Dave Burns looked up and saw a part of the eave of the building was loose. He reached up, pulled it and found a sock filled with 42 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and scales.

No one has been charged at this time because the stash was outside and not found in the possession of any known person.

Sgt. Michael Turner said it was definitely a bad day for a dealer who lost out on some of his supply.