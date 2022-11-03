After reports from Walmart Supercenter on Oct. 16 about a shoplifting incident, the Columbia Police Department arrested the suspects near a gas station on U.S. 98. The driver, Candice Joe Hilton, 52, of Hattiesburg and passengers, Channing Allen Boyle, 30, of Sumrall and Katielynn Nicole Hardy, 28, of Hattiesburg were arrested based on their descriptions given to law enforcement by Walmart. Stolen items, including gaming electronics, tools and drinks totaling more than $1,200, were found in the vehicle.

Boyle and Hardy were arrested for theft, and Hilton was arrested for conspiracy of the theft.

Chief Michael Kelly commended Walmart's Asset Protection associates for a great job in assisting law enforcement in catching criminals such as these.