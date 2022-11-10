Aneesha Chantay Stanton, 23, of Columbia was arrested Oct. 24 and again on Nov. 2 by the Columbia Police Department after it was discovered that she had allegedly photographed the debit/credit cards of several customers while at work at a local gas station. Stanton then used the card information to shop online.

Detective Michael Turner said there may be more charges added once all victims and bank branches have been contacted, but, at this time, she is facing two counts of credit card fraud/use with the internet to obtain money, etc.

"It is important to never leave your card unattended and always report suspicious behavior involving your card accounts," Chief Michael Kelly said. "If you feel that you have been a victim of this scheme, I urge you to contact your local law enforcement agency."

Stanton has since bonded out.