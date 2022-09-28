Former Homes of Hope Director Michael Garrett, who is facing charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and procurement of prostitution, has been checked into an inpatient treatment center, and his case is on hold pending convening of a grand jury.

Michael Garrett, 46, of Purvis was originally scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday, but a hearing was not because one had not been requested by his attorneys. Tangi A. Carter and Leigh Berry, attorneys for Michael Garrett, filed a motion for a bond modification on Tuesday. Circuit Court Judge Anthony Mozingo ordered that Garrett be given bond.

The bond came with the following conditions attached.

Garrett must enter an inpatient treatment facility approved by the Circuit Court and remain there until he completes a short-term treatment protocol. He cannot leave the facility for any reason or his bond will be revoked. Once he completes treatment, he must notify the court and be transported for a revised bond hearing. Garrett cannot use the internet or telephone unsupervised, have any contact with nor communicate with anyone who has ever been affiliated with Homes of Hope.

Garrett was transported to a treatment facility on Wednesday.

"They had a bed for him, and he has been moved. Our office will not get this case until it's been bound over to the grand jury. We will await a file from the Columbia Police Department, and we will submit it to the next grand jury we have," Marion County District Attorney Hal Kittrell said in a statement Thursday.

A preliminary hearing may be requested by the attorneys after Garrett is discharged from the inpatient treatment center.