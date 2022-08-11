Corey Alan Grubbs, 34, of Monticello was arrested by the Columbia Police Department Friday in an undercover sting that targeted adults seeking to meet underage children for sexual purposes.

"Agent Lance Poirier of CPD’s Crime Suppression Unit, who is certified through the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Child (ICAC) to perform online chats as a juvenile to catch child sex predators, was contacted by an individual, later identified as Cory Alan Grubbs, for the purpose of meeting the juvenile decoy for sexual purposes," a CPD press release said. "Mr. Grubbs traveled to a non-disclosed location within Columbia’s police jurisdiction to meet the juvenile but was met by Columbia Police Officers."

Grubbs is employed by the Lawrence County School District as a computer technician.

"The district is aware of the arrest that was made Friday. We are still gathering information as it comes forward," Lawrence County School District's Family and Community Engagement Representative Kelsey Lambert said. "That person is no longer allowed on any of our campuses as the safety of our students is our No. 1 goal and is of utmost importance."

Grubbs was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purpose.