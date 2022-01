Robert Darryl Jerkins, 56, of Foxworth is looking at possible time behind bars after being indicted for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 29, 2021.

On Nov. 19, 2020, Jerkins was found to be in possession of 1.89 grams of methamphetamines, according to the indictment. He is free after posting a $25,000 bond.

If he is found guilty, he could receive up to eight years in jail.