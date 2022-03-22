Jail Docket: April 14, 2022

Micka Denise Abrams, 42, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; careless driving; assault: simple: law enforcement officer; disorderly conduct failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; tampering with physical evidence; resisting/obstructing arrest.

Corey K. Alexander, 44, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 3rd offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Jessica Nicole Allen, 33, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.

Lyric La Shay Allen, 26, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with embezzlement: entrusted public property/funds converted for own use.

Jamica Blount, 31, Sumrall, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.

Emily Shay Cooper, 21, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with embezzlement: entrusted public property/funds converted for own use.

Jessie Cowart, 21, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Karlos Markey East, 26, Foxworth, arrested by MHP, charged with DUI 2nd offense; speeding.

Rodrick N. Goodwin, 38, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).

Hailey Deniese Henderson, 18, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with active outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Breezie Ann Herrin, 43, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.

Marcus Antonio Herring, 23, Bassfield, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: sale/manf/pwid-marijuana (>1oz. but <1kg.) x2; controlled substance: sale/manf/pwid-Schedule I-II drug x2; controlled substance: enhanced penalty: possession firearm at crime/arrest; DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Terry Simon Hightower, 46, Baton Rouge, La., arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-simple.

Solomon Ray Hollins, 30, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with Municipal Court warrant; DUI 2nd offense-(1)(c) >.08 or .02 for under 21.

Robert Darryl Jerkins, 56, Kokomo, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.

Eric G. Johnson, 42, New Orleans, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Shelia Annette Kendricks, 57, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with embezzlement: entrusted property/funds converted for own use.

Tiffany Nicole Lowery, 30, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).

Lorenzo Castaneda Mateo, 43, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with SEC. 63-1-5 requirement of motor vehicle operator’s license; DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; no proof of liability insurance.

Kristen Claire Patterson, 26, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with burglary-dwelling.

Ladurus Pigford, 31, McComb, arrested by MCSO, charged with NCIC hit-Pike County.

Robert Calvin Rawls, 58, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with warrant-no motor vehicle insurance.

Alton Ellis Simmons, 41, Summit, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance: possession of Schedule III-V drug (less 50 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Jerome Danzell Smith, 28, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Kenneth Cody Smith, 29, Magnolia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; assault, aggravated: use of deadly weapon.

Taja Charmaine Smith, 34, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; controlled substance: enhanced penalty: possession firearm at crime/arrest; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Danielle Stewart, 37, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with burglary of dwelling/home invasion.

Jackie Tassin, 35, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; resisting/obstructing arrest.

Tyler Obrian Thompson, 25, Bassfield, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Anthony Ward, 37, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with NCIC hit.

Tyrone Williams, 40, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.

loading