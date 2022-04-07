Jail Docket: April 28, 2022

Dequarious Demon Addison, 23, Summit, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Patrick Wayne Alexander, 50, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence; failure to appear.

Barbara Lynn Beal, 65, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: sale/manf/pwid-Schedule I-II drug.

Janeesha Nicole Booth, 27, Bassfield, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI-child endangerment; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Corey Steven Brown, 53, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; careless driving.

Zachary Gage Carney, 29, Monticello, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Lloyd Don Chandler, 61, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with FTA; controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 grams-less 2 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; contempt of court.

Michael Lloyd Chandler, 30, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.

Sue Ann Chandler, 55, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-driving with suspended license.

Craig Winston Culpepper, 18, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Selena Tiana Daniels, 20, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Dylan Chase Davis, 31, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams).

Lasonja Vonshelle Davis, 30, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.

Willie Ray Ford, 62, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; contempt of court.

Mary Beth Fortenberry, 37, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court; controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; contempt of court.

Kolby Kendrell Fountain, 23, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Troy Renee Franklin, 53, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court x2.

Cheryl Anne Gatlin, 69, Hammond, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Jared Christian Harris, 19, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: sale w/in proximity of schools, churches, park; conspiracy to commit felony.

Patrick Kyle Harris, 33, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: enhanced penalty: possession firearm at crime/arrest; tampering with physical evidence.

Sandoria Lasha Henderson, 32, Sumrall, arrested by CPD, charged with malicious mischief-value <$1,000; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; resisting/obstructing arrest; public drunkenness.

James Daniel Hibley, 42, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with failure to appear; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; contempt of court.

Bill E. Holman, 71, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: sale/manf/pwid-Schedule I-II drug.

Patrick Lenard Jackson, 53, New Orleans, La., charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Derrick Joseph Johnson, 30, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with SEC. 63-1-5 requirement of motor vehicle operator’s license.

Kenneth Charles Johnson, 29, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).

Jo Ann Keathley, 44, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule III-V drug (less 50 grams) x2; controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

Malcolm Javaria Kinney, 30, Bassfield, arrested by DUI-child endangerment; DUI 1st offense- (1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Gregory E. Lewis, 40, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; contempt of court-DUI.

Robert Everett Lowe, 35, Lumberton, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

Lajerico Eldraun Magee, 21, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Joshua Andrew McCovery, 34, Gulfport, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Melvin C. McGowan, 47, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; controlled substance: trafficking; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; receiving stolen property-value >$1,000; weapon possession by convicted felon.

Michael Damien McWhorter, 47, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.

Christopher Mingo, 36, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.

Pamela Catherin Moellenberg, 59, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Jimanesha Ragin Parker, 24, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); SEC. 63-1-5 requirement of motor vehicle operator’s license; vehicle: reckless driving; disregard traffic device; maximum speed limits on state, interstate and controlled access highways; felony eluding law officer-driving recklessly.

Brady Robert Parta, 27, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Ellis John Peavy, 36, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with murder.

Jimmy Ray Reid, 46, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 2nd offense- (1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Luquin Frank Reid, 41, Pascagoula, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); SEC. 63-1-5 requirement of motor vehicle operator’s license; no proof of liability insurance.

Daniel Tucker Robertson, 33, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Lantez D. Shepherd, 24, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-simple possession of prescription drugs.

Amanda Lynn Smith, 39, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with sale of controlled substance within 1500 feet of park.

Ellis Leroy Smith, 43, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(c)>.08 or .02 for under 21.

Jamal Cordell Smith, 20, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: sale/manf/pwid-Schedule I-II drug; conspiracy to commit felony.

Richard Spears, 66, Columbia, arrested by MDOC, charged with violation probation.

Ruby Nell Standley, 67, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court x2; DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Christopher Cole Traylor, 28, Angie, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance; requirement of use of safety seat belt system by operator and passengers in passenger motor vehicle, protection of children; providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

Hannah Jannine Waller, 29, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with embezzlement.

Alton Weary, 43, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of firearm x5; possession of firearm by felon; drug trafficking while in possession of a firearm; sell, tran, or dist. of controlled substance.

Mikalah Dannielle Welcher, 31, Hattiesburg, arrested by Drug Court, charged with drug court violation.

Christina Renee Whitehead, 31, Ellisville, arrested by CPD, charged with embezzlement: entrusted public property/funds converted for own use.

Reginald Lavon Williams, 44, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court x2.

Pamela Ann Willis, 42, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-DUI.

