Load articles
Jail Docket: April 7, 2022
- John Henry Alexander, 51, Columbia, arrested by MHP, charged with speeding 73/55; warrant for Missouri; no proof of insurance.
- Jimmy Ray Badon, 52, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with driving while license suspended; DUI 2nd offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; careless driving.
- Nataska Nicole Badon, 42, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.
- John Ray Ballard Jr., 35, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with tampering with evidence.
- Robert Todd Baughtman, 35, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance; weapon possession by convicted felon; felony eluding law officer-driving recklessly.
- Cory Allen Blansett, 33, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams).
- David Dakota Bolin, 21, Lumberton, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Deon L. Bridges, 42, Tylertown, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear-warrant.
- Dempsey Buchanan, 58, Magee, arrested by CPD, charged with NCIC hit for Simpson County.
- Joseph Cavanaugh, 52, Bassfield, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 10 to 30 grams); controlled substance: enhanced penalty: possession firearm at crime/arrest; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Scott Joseph Finley, 50, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-simple assault.
- Jeremy Wade Forbes, 38, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.
- Fredrick Levon Foster, 49, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-petit larceny.
- Deirdre Dell Foxworth, 58, Sumrall, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Kurtis Anthony Gabler, 47, Stringer, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Eric Brandon Harvey, 33, Ocean Springs, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-DUI 1st.
- William Howard Hatten, 22, Purvis, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Dominque Lavon Hendershot, 24, Poplarville, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Sandora Lasha Henderson, 32, Sumrall, arrested by CPD, charged with public drunkenness.
- Kody Hobgood, 29, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with child abuse.
- Britney Sydale Hudson, 35, Kokomo, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).
- Sheryn Hurt, 30, Stringer, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.
- Stefanie Renee Delaune Hurt, 30, Stringer, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).
- Angela Lynette Jacobs, 33, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with disorderly conduct: interference with business, customers, invitees, etc.
- James Lee Johnson, 44, Isola, arrested by CPD, charged with bad checks: fraudulently deliver insufficient instrument (intent)>$100; uttering forgery.
- Jacky Jyles, 37, Magnolia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Bobby Earl Keithley, 51, Greenwood, arrested by CPD, charged with public drunkenness.
- James Arnett Magee, 53, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.
- Andrew Nathan McKissack, 33, Lucedale, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court; contempt of court/disruptive.
- Olajawan S. Meyers, 32, Prentiss, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement x2; controlled substance: possession of marijuana (over 30 grams/less than 250 grams).
- Warren Narcisse, 42, Killona, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with multi-count GJI.
- Corey Jerome Nichols, 36, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor (less than 30 grams).
- Antwan Marques Pittman, 37, Oak Vale, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).
- Ramsey Pittman, 26, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with burglary-non dwelling/commercial building, cars.
- Dina Lashelle Rambo, 29, Laurel, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.
- Hunter Lawrence Reid, 22, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-disorderly conduct x2; contempt of court-DUI 1st; contempt of court-trespassing simple; aggravated assault.
- David Lamar Smith, 44, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-simple.
- Kodey Ray Straw, 23, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
- Russell James Thomas, 30, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, warrant.
- Sheila Rochea Ulmer, 33, Laurel, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Rayshaun Whiteside, 32, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-false identifying information.
- Elmaria Arneshia Young, 21, arrested by MHP, charged with DUI-child endangerment; DUI 1st offense; no child restraint/seatbelt; expired tag or improper tag; no driver’s license; no insurance.
Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Did you enjoy this article?
Click
here
to view this author's last article or
here
to see all of their content.
loading
Swipe right to left for next article. Swipe left to right for previous article.