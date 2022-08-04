Load articles
Jail Docket: August 4, 2022
- Caitlin Mallory Austin, 28, Oak Vale, arrested by MCSO, charged with bench warrant.
- Keith Lane Benjamin, 43, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense - (1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Barbara Jean Bond;/Grantham, 46, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with felony embezzlement.
- Michael Bourne, 21, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with warrant for Louisiana.
- Kendrick Rondell Brent, 33, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with sale of a schedule II controlled substance, 12 dosage units of hydrocodone, within 1,500 feet of a church.
- Kyle Ellis Broom, 27, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram - less 2 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession,
- possession with intent to use; contempt of court; tampering with physical evidence; introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.
- Michael Dale Buckles, 38, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with possession of schedule I-II controlled substance; expired tag or improper tag; driving while license suspended; no insurance.
- Jeana Lee Carpenter, 33, Clarksdale, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance-possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).
- Robert Courtney, 35, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for trespass; controlled substance-possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use; DUI: first offense - (1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Adrian Louis Cox, 23, Jackson, arrested by MCSO, charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility X 2.
- Triderick L. Daniels, 25, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense - (1)(b) under the influence of any
- substance that would impair; controlled substance sale/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute-marijuana (>1 oz but <1 kg); controlled substance sale/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute- schedule I-II drug.
- Randy Lamar Davis, 32, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram - less 2 grams); DUI: first offense - (1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; tampering with physical evidence.
- Craig Joseph Dempster, 49, Monticello, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of a controlled substance.
- Thomas James Everett, 25, Gulfport, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI- two counts-introduction, transfer, possession of a controlled substance correctional facility, trafficking of a controlled substance, conspiracy.
- Dexter Ezell, 62, Tylertown, arrested by CPD, charged with malicious mischief-value <$1,000; domestic violence-simple assault.
- Jeremy Michael Fairburn, 47, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance possession of schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); DUI: first offense-(1)(b)under the influence of any substance that would impair; tampering with physical evidence; controlled substance possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use.
- Jonathan Michael Graff, 31, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with serving time 48 hours.
- Philip Ira Graves, 41, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use; DUI: first offense-(1)(b)under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Jacob Riley Harrell, 24, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.
- Richard Cecil Hibley, 45, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court; paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use.
- Vinell Louise Hibley, 37, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use; controlled substance possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).
- Susan D. Hilbun, 51, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI: possession of a controlled substance.
- Jennifer Doris Hill, 38, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI fourth or subsequent offense.
- Jessica Nicole Lambert, 34, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-possession of a controlled substance; DUI: second offense-(1)(b)under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Malcolm Akeem Loftin, 28, Bassfield, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-taking possession of or taking away a motor vehicle; contempt of court x 4.
- Johnny Glen Madison, 35, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for possession of marijuana; contempt for no motor vehicle liability insurance-first offense.
- Billy C. Magee, 53, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a)under the influence of liquor.
- Ashton Drake Malcolm, 27, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance possession of schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance-possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use; DUI: first offense-(1)(b)under the influence of any substance that would impair; receiving stolen property.
- Pamela Catherine Moellenberg, 59, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense.
- Scott Morgan, 41, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with grand larceny-vehicle of another
- Javin Oneal Moore, 22, Collins, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI.
- Anthony L. Olguin, 46, no address, arrested by CPD, charged with requirement of a motor vehicle operator's license; DUI: first offense-(1)(b)under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Mitchell Latrell Pace, 55, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a)under the influence of liquor.
- Violet Ann Parsons, 32, Summit, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance possession of marijuana;(less than 30 grams), prostitution.
- Raymond Lamar Payton, 53, Tylertown, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of a substance that would impair: careless driving.
- Devontavious Devone Presley, 23, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSD, charged with court order.
- Michael Price, 27, Bassfield, arrested by MCSD, charged with controlled substance sale/manufacturing/possession with intent to distribute-Marijuana (>1 oz but <1 kg) controlled substance sale/manufacturing/possession with intent to distribute-schedule I-II drug.
- Theresa Nicole Price, 38, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSD, charged with contempt of court-driving while license suspended. Domestic violence-simple assault.
- Jason Richardson, 43, Semmes, arrested by MCSD, charged with NCIC
- Danielle Nicole Stephens, 25, Mccomb, arrested by MCSD, charged with GJI possession of controlled substance with intent.
- Shaniqua Phantasia-Marie Thurmond, 25, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with disregard traffic device, failure to appear, DUI child endangerment, DUI: First offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair, vehicle reckless driving, eluding an officer, disregard traffic device.
- Sheena Rene Toney, 37, Columbia, arrested by MCSD, charged with GJI controlled substance with intent.
- Morgan Jarrett Windam, 27, Macon, arrested by MCSD, charged with GJI grand larceny.
- Trayrell Oneil Wright, 27, Bassfield, arrested by MCSD, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.
