Jermonte Barnes, 26, Jayess, arrested by MCSO, warrant.

Regaunel Shunkeith Brister, 34, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 2nd offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Darlene Eugenia Burkhalter, 38, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.

Huey Benton Butler, 57, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).

Jeremy Cagins, 28, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with possession stolen firearm; possession of firearm by felon.

Anthony Marquez Carr, 28, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); careless driving.

Kelan Jacquez Carter, 20, Bogalusa, La., arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-simple assault.

Anthony Jason Cox, 44, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with probation violation.

Bernice Crummedy, 56, Sumrall, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear; public drunkenness.

Deshondrick Antonio Foxworth, 24, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with warrant-simple assault.

Carolyn Jo Garner, 59, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Preston David Garner, 37, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with parole/ers violation.

Kevin Lynn Graff, 55, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-felony DUI.

Sandora Lasha Henderson, 32, Sumrall, arrested by CPD, charged with public drunkenness.

Nathan Christopher Hill, 23, Purvis, arrested by MCSO, charged with taking away of motor vehicle x2.

Robert Deron Himes, 32, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with possession of stolen firearm; possession of firearm by felon.

Claudia Elizabeth Johnson, 25, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Lutie Jordan Sr., 77, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with NCIC hit for MDOC.

Robert Martin, 43, Angie, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams) x2; controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to manufacture; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

William Curtis Menard, 35, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with probation violation.

Jerry Lee Milsap, 35, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for DUI 1st offense.

Brock Weston Neal, 37, Foxworth, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.

Michael James Ozerdem, 38, Denham Springs, La., arrested by CPD, charged with public drunkenness.

Christopher Dashun Parker, 28, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams) x2; controlled substance possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

David Matthew Prine, 19, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear x2.

Emily Shawna Roberts, 30, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Lauren Ashley Smith, 34, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

Tyrel Rahim Smith, 20, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-simple assault; resisting/obstructing arrest.

Cloey Stewart, 18, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with contempt of court.

Ariana Santranese Thompson, 25, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with warrant-disorderly conduct; warrant-resisting arrest.

Joseph Eric Thompson, 40, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); eluding law officer.

Kelvin Alanzo Thompson, 21, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; resisting/obstructing arrest.

Robert Scott Underwood, 50, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 10-30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Walter Wendell Warren, 38, Wesson, arrested by MCSO, Chancery Court order.

Demonte Levelle Williams, 28, Gulfport, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Scottie Woodson, 31, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with possession of firearm by felon. -