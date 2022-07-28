Load articles
Jail Docket: July 28, 2022
- Stephanie Jean Abram, 67, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI child endangerment; DUI first offense-(1)(a)under the influence liquor.
- Aquantis Dantrel Allen, 34, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI: possession of a controlled substance with intent.
- Kristain Edward Vernell Andrews, 19, Magnolia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Tonya Andrews, 53, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI: fraudulent statements and representations/computer fraud.
- Sandra Renee Atkins, 52, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession with intent to use.
- Caitlin Mallory Austin, 28, Oak Vale, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI: possession of controlled substance.
- Jaylon Shemar Banks, 21, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Lennel Earl Berry, 62, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI second offense-(1)(a)under the influence liquor.
- Michael Bourne, 21, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with warrant for Louisiana.
- Jordan Oneil Bryant, 26, Collins, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Marvin Nathaniel Burkhalter, 44, Columbia, CPD, disorderly conduct: failure to comply with command of law enforcement.
- Shannon Carney, 51, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI-fourth.
- Cynthia Carolyn Creel, 54, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with domestic violence-simple assault.
- Richard Dear, 36, Purvis, arrested by MCSO, charged with three counts taking away of a motor vehicle.
- Ashley Amanda Deer, 35, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance possession of schedule I-II drug (less than .1 gram).
- Robert Wayne Dixon, 41, Columbia, arrested by CPS, charged with DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Jasmine Chardee Dykes, 29, Franklinton, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams).
- Telly Deronelle Eaton, 47, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with serve five days.
- Bethany Freeman, 19, Lucedale, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).
- Patrick Kyle Harris, 33, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI second offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Paula Gay Hilbun, 49, Kokomo, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Patrick Michael Hurst, 58, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram -less than 2 grams); driving while license suspended.
- Angela Lynette Jacobs, 33, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with disturbance of family, in dwelling or house.
- Jaqula Jefferson, 24, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with malicious mischief; simple assault.
- Angela Jenkins, 44, Foxworth, arrested by CPS, charged with failure to appear.
- Michael Jenkins, 44, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI second offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance; driving while license or privilege cancelled, suspended or revoked.
- Tresa Wooten Jenkins, 56, Collins, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram -less than 2 grams); controlled substance possession of schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams).
- Emily Rachell Johnson, 39, Jayess, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI; sale of controlled substance/conspiracy to sale controlled substance x 2.
- Emily Rachell Johnson, 39, Jayess, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram -less than 2 grams); DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; prostitution.
- Jasmine Nicole Jones, 24, Lucedale, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram -less than 2 grams); controlled substance
- possession of marijuana (over 30 grams/less than 250 grams); controlled
- substance: enhanced penalty: possession of a firearm at crime/arrest; weapon, stolen, possession, sale, etc-first offense-stolen firearm.
- Quashadrick Daeshaun Jordan, 19, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with warrant-simple assault; warrant-trespassing; controlled substance possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).
- Jessie L. Kelly, 39, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Tyler Le Mcbroom, 24, Gulfport, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams).
- Winfred J. Mikell, 56, Columbia, arrested by CPD, DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Jacob Lee Muse, 35, Summit, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI first offense- (1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance possession of Marijuanna (less than 30 grams.)
- Donnell Peters, 52, Angie, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Tywon Devants Peters, 22, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram -less than 2 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession with intent to use.
- William Blunt Rankin, 31, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent while in possession of a firearm.
- Phillip Michael Reed, 36, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; disorderly conduct; failure to comply with command of law enforcement; tampering with physical evidence.
- Marty Sartin, 54, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession with intent to use.
- Kyle Walter Scarborough, 38, Sumrall, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Thomas G. Simmons, Jr., 35, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with domestic violence-simple assault; controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession with intent to use.
- William Delaney Smith, 25, Carson, arrested by MCSO, charged with Dui: second offense-(1)(a) under the influence liquor.
- Tamnika Lanette Stevenson, 47, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI: fraudulent statements and representations/computer fraud.
- Michael Stogner, 40, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with prostitution.
- Barrett Marshall Thornhill, 40, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for DUI first offense; DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance possession of schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams).
- Richard Kimble Varnado, 56, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-disorderly conduct; contempt of court-no license; contempt of court-possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Trevor Jay Vince, 24, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with bench warrant; contempt of court.
- Shahnda Vincent, 55, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession with intent to use.
- Christy Ann Wages, 35, Laurel, arrested by CPD, charged with prostitution.
- Anthony Paul Ward, 37, Kokomo, arrested by CPD, charged with NCIC hit.
