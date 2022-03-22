Jail Docket: March 24, 2022

Clifton Bolton II, 45, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with assault, aggravated: use of deadly weapon.

Jeremy K. Brister, 36, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with assault, aggravated: use of deadly weapon.

George Clark Broom Jr., 50, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

Tora N. Brown, 45, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; resisting/obstructing arrested.

Jessica Champion, 31, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with probation violation.

Jonah Arel Conerly, 18, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with careless driving.

Johnathan Bradley Creel, 25, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; contempt of court x2

Telly Deion Eation, 46, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 2nd offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Rodney Terrell Gunn, 38, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; resisting/obstructing arrest.

Mandy Peters Haynes, 71, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with arson-dwelling or attached outbuilding or school-1st degree.

Jennifer Doris Hill, 38, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); driving while license suspended; DUI 2nd offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Robert Deron Himes, 32, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with possession of stolen firearm; possession of firearm by felon.

Rashawn Hooker, 31, Prentiss, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-grand larceny.

Corey J. Jackson, 40, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct/contempt.

Tiffiney Daniella Kirkley, 28, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with driving while license suspended; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance.

Timothy Ray Lambert, 41, Silver Creek, arrested by MDOC, charged drug court violation.

Janell Lewis, 30, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with felony neglect of a child.

Amber Nicole Lowery, 24, Hope, Ark., arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.

Shelley McDonald Lucas, 42, Prentiss, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).

Danajah Janae Magee, 21, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; no proof of liability insurance; careless driving; resisting/obstructing arrested.

Kadarious McKelphin, 23, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, bench warrant.

Larry Scott Moree, 47, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Robert Newman, 25, Gallup, N.M., arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Eddie Duane Oxner, 58, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Anthony D. Pigott, 52, Lumberton, arrested by CPD, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance; controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); tampering with physical evidence.

Deanthony Charles Porter, 27, McComb, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); SEC. 63-1-5 requirement of motor vehicle operator’s license; DUI-child endangerment; DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; no proof of liability insurance.

Lakosha Shaneira Quarles, 34, Brookhaven, arrested by CPD, charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute; DUI-child endangerment; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Audi Glenn Rushing, 52, Lumberton, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); tampering with physical evidence.

Kelvin Sims, 66, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with shooting into dwelling house.

Darron Hugh Smith, 47, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 2nd offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Brian Edwin Stinson, 37, Mendenhall, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI-child endangerment; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Nacorya Michelle Waller, 29, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for aggravated assault.

Jamar Dion Whalum, 36, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with contempt of court; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

