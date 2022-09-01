Jail Docket: Sept. 1, 2022

Larry Brister, 64, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Regaunel Shunkeith Brister, 35, Jayess, arrested by MCSO, charged with serving 5 days.

Darlene Burkhalter, 38, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with public drunkenness; contempt of court-public drunk.

Fredricka D. Burrell, 29, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with aggravated assault; domestic violence aggravated.

Ashley Anne Carson, 29, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with NCIC hit George County.

Danielle Sheree Chisolm, 32, Lumberton, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b)Under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Jimmy D. Cox, 51, Jayess, arrested by CPD, charged with with DUI: first offense-(1)(b)Under the influence of any substance that would impair; failure to appear; controlled substance possession of a schedule I-II drug (less than .1 gram); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use.

George Brent Crain, 55, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with failure to appear X 2; contempt for DUI first offense; GJI-possession of controlled substance.

Eric Duane Durr, 42, Oak Vale, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b)Under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Raquel Angelique Ervin, 35, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a)Under the influence of liquor; vehicle: leaving the scene of an accident-involving vehicular.

Raquan Tyrese Handy, 23, Franklinton, La., arrested by CPD, charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; weapon, stolen: possession, sale, etc.-first offense-stolen firearm.

Nathan Andrew Holifield, 18, Collins, arrested by MCSO, charged with conspiracy to commit a felony; controlled substance: trafficking.

Gena Holmes, 38, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with assault, aggravated use of a deadly weapon.

Richard Dewey Holmes, 62, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI fourth or subsequent offense.

Patrick Michael Hurst, 58, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-suspended license X 2.

Samara Lanshia Jefferson, 32, Bassfield, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court X 2; DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Jessie L. Kelly, 39, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: second offense-(1)(b)under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance; driving while license suspended; controlled substance possession of a schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use.

Haneul E. Kim, 18, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b)under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Jatoby Shermer Lampton, 21, Tylertown, arrested by CPD, charged with weapon, stolen: possession, sale, etc.-first offense-stolen firearm.

Nola Irene Lucas, 56, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b)under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance possession of a schedule I-II drug (.1 gram to less than 2 grams).

Aria S. Magee, 41, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply with command of law enforcement.

Theodore Manning, Jr., 80, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b)under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Dazmond Michael Moore, 31, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance possession of marijuana (over 30 grams/less than 250 grams); disorderly conduct: failure to comply with command of law enforcement.

Aric Toraz Newson, 47, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle; contempt for DUI first offense; contempt for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dyshon Osgood, 33, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI: DUI fourth.

Mason Parrett, 19, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)©>.08 or .02 for under 21.

Kendrick Lavarius Quinn, 45, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with disturbance of the family, in dwelling or house; trespass-going upon enclosed land of another without consent.

Jimmy Ray Reid, 47, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for reckless driving.

Jaylen La'Kristopher A. Shepherd, 26, Summit, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance possession of marijuana (over 30 grams/less than 250 grams).

Justus Stockstill, 18, Carriere, arrested by MCSO, charged with Conspiracy to commit a felony; controlled substance trafficking; DUI: first offense-(1)(b)Under the influence of any substance that would impair; felony eluding law officer-driving recklessly.

James Blake Sumrall, 22, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use.

David Quitman Temples, 33, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with driving while license suspended; no proof of liability insurance; failure to appear.

Jonnie Letay Thornhill, 29, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-sale of a controlled substance/conspiracy to sale a controlled substance.

Timothy Woodward, 41, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply with command of law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Copy Link

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.