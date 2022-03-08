Marion County Sheriff's deputies responded to a disturbance on March 6, which resulted in one man's arrest for attempted arson.

Justin Warren Holmes, 33, of Kokomo was arrested and charged with arson: attempt, aid or induce to burn (fourth-degree). He was incarcerated in the Marion County Jail with no bond as of press time.

Deputies arrived on the scene on Taylor Road in Kokomo and discovered Holmes had previously poured gasoline on a residence and porch deck and allegedly set it on fire, causing damage to the residence and porch, according to Capt. Pete Williams.