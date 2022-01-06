The end of 2020 did not end on a good note for Bryston Dejuan Martin, 23, of Columbia, who was indicted on Dec. 27 for the second-degree murder of Tajuan S. Kendricks.

On Aug. 30, 2020, the Columbia Police Department and Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Hale Street. Upon arrival, officers found Kendricks deceased sitting in a black Mercedes, that was littered with bullet holes.

Information received in the 911 call provided details of a white car that may have been involved. Once contact was made, Martin and another individual were arrested and charged with the murder. The second individual has not been indicted yet in the matter.

Martin was released from jail after posting a bond for $100,000 in 2020.

If he is found guilty, Martin could receive up to life in prison.