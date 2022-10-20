During a safety checkpoint at the intersection of Mississippi 586 and Rowley Road Friday,

Marion County Sheriff's deputies made contact with Gabriel Shane Packwood, 49, of Tylertown. After what began as a DUI investigation, Packwood was found to have syringes, methamphetamine and heroin concealed on his person. A search of the vehicle was conducted and additional methamphetamine, bagging materials, scales, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were found.

The total amount of methamphetamine was 48.13 grams, while 2.47 grams of black tar heroin was found. Black tar heroin is black and sticky and is a less pure, but just as potent, form of heroin.

Packwood was placed into custody, transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with armed trafficking, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon, DUI first offense, paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use and numerous misdemeanor charges.