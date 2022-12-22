Carl Lee Peters, 41, of Columbia was arrested twice in the past week during two separate checkpoints carried out by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Peters was first arrested on Dec. 11 at 35 North and Old 35, where he was found to have methamphetamine, marijuana, scales and bags. He was charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair, disorderly conduct-failure to comply with command of law enforcement, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, controlled substance: sale/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute-schedule I-II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His second arrest came on Sunday at 13 South and Floyd Davis Drive. Peters had a pill bottle on him, and while the deputy was trying to retrieve it, Peters began fighting him. Peters tried to get rid of the pill bottle, but they were able to recover it.

He was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia including a glass pipe. He was charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply with officer, DUI first, no proof of insurance, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest/obstructing, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, tampering with evidence, no seat belt, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peters was given a total bond of $45,000 and had not bonded out from the second arrest as of press time Tuesday.