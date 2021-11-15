Zachary D. Armijo, 31, Crystal Lake, Ill., arrested by MCSO, charged with burglary-dwelling; grand larceny of an individual, property valued more than $1,000: pocket picking.

Shian Bode Baggett, 30, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Braden S. Bass, 22, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Pernell Michael Blankenship, 57, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams).

David Luke Bourgeois, 36, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with indictment-receiving stolen property.

Zack Carlton Brady, 24, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with warrant-petit larceny x2; controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

Qudarius Advante Brister, 23, Petal, arrested by CPD, charged with Dui 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Ethan Leon Broom, 30, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for simple possession prescription drugs; contempt for possession of marijuana.

Keshia Naomi Carroll, 31, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with SEC. 63-1-5 requirement of motor vehicle operator’s license; DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; SEC. 63-3-1003 designation of yield right-of-way entrances, conduct of driver at yield-right-of-way intersection, proof of failure to yield right-of-way; vehicle: reckless driving.

Deanna Renee Galvan, 50, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Nicholas Wade Gill, 37, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 2nd offense-(1)(d) under the influence of controlled substance.

Wilda Faye Henderson, 54, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with warrant-simple assault.

Monica Williamson Lott, 52, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Wanda Martin, 50, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with felony malicious mischief.

Dontavius Kenshun McCoy, 19, McComb, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Jimmy Ray McCraw, 37, Seminary, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-sale of controlled substance within 1500 feet of a church, conspiracy to sale controlled substance x2.

Tonya Marie McCullough, 43, Summit, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Gregorio Perez Quintanilla, 66, Phoenix, Ariz., arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; disobedience of traffic control devices.

Dillion Woodrow Smith, 24, Lumberton, arrested by Drug Court, charged with Drug Court violation.

Regina Stephens, 55, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).

William Harley Stricklan, 55, Mt. Hermon, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

Tracy R. Tures, 35, Woodstock, Ill., arrested by MCSO, charged with burglary-dwelling; grand larceny of an individual property valued more than $1,000: pocket picking.

James A. Walker, 70, Mobile, Ala., arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Jamar Dion Whalum, 36, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 4th or subsequent offense, Section 63-11-30(1)(D) & (2)(D), MISS Code of 1972 as amended.