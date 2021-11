Roshon Dontae Norris, 39, of Columbia was indicted last week by a Marion County Grand Jury for sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church. He is currently free on a $50,000 bond.

The charge stems from a Nov. 7, 2019 incident where Norris allegedly attempted to sell, transfer or distribute 1.81 grams of cocaine near The Vine Church on Mississippi 13 North, according to the indictment.