Jail Docket December 29
- Carl V. Anderson, 66, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: second offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance-possession of a schedule I-II drug (less .1 grams).
- Hunter Lane Applewhite, 31, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, bench warrant.
- Nathaniel Chase Bonds, 21, Purvis, arrested by MCSO, charged with aggravated assault: use of a deadly weapon.
- Clayton Charles Bullock, 42, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with driving while license suspended; DUI child endangerment; DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; careless driving; no proof of liability insurance.
- Gerald Cammack Jr., 30, Gloster, arrested by MCSO, charged with false information to law enforcement; weapon, stolen: possession, sale, etc.-first offense-stolen firearm; controlled substance-possession of a schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 gram).
- Christopher Paul Crockett, 56, Carriere, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply with command of law enforcement; operation of vehicles without required properly operating equipment or in unsafe mechanical condition: 63-13-3.
- Nikole Marie Garcia, 21, Bay St. Louis, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance-possession of a schedule I-II drug (less .1 grams); controlled substance-possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI: first offense-(1)(d) under the influence of a controlled substance.
- Gregory Lewis Geeston, 59, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI DUI fourth-intoxicating liquor.
- Kevin Jamerson Hansen, 27, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-simple assault; contempt of court- possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle; contempt of court-possession of prescription drugs; contempt of court-simple possession of prescription drugs x2; controlled substance-possession of a schedule III-V drug (less 50 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use.
- Patrick Kyle Harris, 33, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with aggravated assault: use of a deadly weapon.
- Brian Howdyshell, 40, Lake Mary, Fla., arrested by MCSO, charged with public drunkenness.
- Eric Allen Hulderson, 32, Marion, arrested by CPD, charged with aggravated assault.
- Jerry Lowery, 66, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with disturbance of family, in dwelling or house.
- Jimmy Lee Luter, 59, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; no proof of insurance; improper equipment.
- Antwan Marques Pittman, 37, Oak Vale, arrested by CPD, charged with contempt of court (Chancery Court).
- Donald Isaac Stogner, 18, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear; disregard traffic device; controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use.
- David Glen Thornhill, 51, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.
- Shabrieyauna Quanesha Williams, 28, McComb, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance-possession of a schedule I-II drug ( .1 gram - less 2 grams); weapon, stolen: possession, sale, etc-first offense-stolen firearm; controlled substance-possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use.
- Isaiah Ternell Wooten, 18, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, warrant.
