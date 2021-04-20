Among their monthly agenda items on April 14, board members at the Columbia School District received various department reports, including an update on testing results and proficiency improvements at Jefferson Middle School by Levi Robinson.

While the main focus remains on gaining and maintaining proficiency as students ascend to each grade level, Robinson explained that at-grade-level is considered the average, normal expectation for a student's knowledge at a given grade level, and proficiency is the benchmark that is set to measure the performance above and beyond that standard of achievement.

Robinson said he believes local students are steadily improving, particularly compared to testing results from two years ago, and he is confident that reaching a 45% proficiency level is attainable, although the ultimate goal is 55%.

Board members also heard an academic update from Superintendent Jason Harris and educational consultant J.P. Beaudoin who reviewed certain achievement trends within the range of multiple grade levels and by curriculum subject.

Beaudoin presented a report called the "Essential Question," based on the question, "To what degree has Covid-19 impacted student achievement in Columbia" with regards to the disruption of regular attendance and the effects of absenteeism, remote and hybrid learning methods, etc. due to the pandemic.

The preliminary findings, according to Beaudoin, are that learning loss affects different groups in different ways, and that students tend to sustain their knowledge differently.

For instance, he explained, noticeable performance changes are apparent at the sixth-grade level, primarily because much of the curriculum gets more difficult and students' lives often change around that age – life suddenly has more challenges, which results in some trending downward.

While trends are up in reading and science, they're down in mathematics, and that's across the entire district," Beaudoin said. "Reading has sustained itself, which about 80% of students are expected to retain at grade-level, which is great. Maintaining at or above grade-level is always very important, and to prevent any slipping below grade-level."

Beaudoin said math levels slipped slightly from about 78% to 70%, which is attributed to Covid, but science is actually up compared to rates from two years ago. He told the board he feels like it's trending well and is projected to have a good year.

Another part of the board's presentation included the "Pathways System" which is a new online concept that enables pre-built worksheets and quizzes to be downloaded and used directly at home.

The program is already active and live in the school district now and it's designed for all levels of students and available for any subject or sub-component within a subject. Beaudoin said the idea was born out of necessity (from Covid) and it's extremely user-friendly and easy to navigate.