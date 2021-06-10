Members of the Marion County School Board held a special-called meeting Monday to officially announce the appointment of Michael Day as the new superintendent of education for the Marion County School District. Shown are, seated, Walli Bilal; and standing, from left, Eric Hutto, Day, Board President Larry Jenkins, Wendy Hammonds, Sherrie Williams and Board Attorney Fred Cooper.
Following a very detailed and extensive search and interview process during the past several months, the Marion County School Board, during a special-called meeting Monday morning, announced the appointment of Michael Day as its new superintendent of education.
Day was selected to replace existing Superintendent Wendy Bracey, who is slated to retire and vacate the post effective June...
