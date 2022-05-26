Photo by Beth Riles

Defy Spa holds ribbon cutting



Thu,05/26/22-5:30PM , 387 Reads By BETH RILES - Staff Writer

Defy Med Spa held its ribbon cutting on May 18. Defy is located at 104 Partnership Way. It offers facials, medical peels, body waxing and more. Joining owner Desiree Gregory are friends, members of the MCDP, city officials and other well wishers.

Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.

loading