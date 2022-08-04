For the past two years, East Marion has cruised through the regular season only for the state title dreams to be dashed by Puckett. A year ago, the Eagles won 14 straight volleyball matches before getting swept by Puckett with a trip to South State on the line, but things may be a lot different in 2022.

For the first time in a long time, East Marion doesn’t have a singular superstar. From Amber Willis to Tytianna Porter to Destiny Brown, the Eagles have always had that star that made everything go for the Eagles, but with no set star waiting in the wings, East Marion will have to play more team-oriented than ever. On top of that, two of its best young players from last season transferred to another Pine Belt area school. Head coach Mandell Echols said he was grooming one of those players to be his “next Destiny.”

While the loss of superstars and the promising young players may seem unsurmountable on the surface, Echols said he had two players, Jordan Walden and Adrianna Beard, step up and do a great job during East Marion’s first-ever summer league.

With many of East Marion’s players unable to play on the AAU circuit, East Marion partnered with Hattiesburg High during the summer to host several exhibitions and even a tournament to play against schools like South Pike, Harrison Central, McComb, Forrest County AHS and a couple more to gain experience and stay sharp. During the final week, both East Marion varsity and junior varsity squads finished second behind Harrison Central in a round-robin tournament.

With that success during the summer, Echols said he believes the Eagles are actually going to be OK without those aforementioned stars.

“We just have to find our chemistry because most of the girls have never played together,” he said.

The veteran coach said he’s expecting Asiah Allen to play a large role in 2022 after missing last season and added she’s come back stronger and hitting the ball harder. Zikiya Bridges, Alyssa Watts and Natalee Dillon have all impressed throughout the summer, and Echols added that freshman Kylie is going to “help tremendously.”

“We should still win our district,” he said. “If we gel and come together, we’re going to have a chance to make a run at it.”

The Eagles will begin their season Saturday in Columbia High’s Mountain Dew Classic. They’ll kick of the season by taking on Purvis at 2 p.m. and Seminary at 4 p.m. The junior varsity squad will finish the tournament at 5 p.m. against Seminary’s junior varsity squad.