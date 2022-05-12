The county came together May 7 at the Columbia Water Park in a spirit of love to help someone special who was in need.

A benefit was held to raise money to help Diana Crawford, who is battling cancer.

Crawford was hoping to attend but was not able to make it to the event due to being hospitalized.

Crawford worked for Pearl River Valley Opportunity and has helped the entire community by doing obituaries, conducting programs as mistress of ceremony, helping pastors with sermons and singing.

The benefit was planned by Tondalaya Abram and supported by community members and churches.

"It's a vision that God put on me to do. It kept me up for days," Abram said. "The response has been great. There has been no fussing, all calm just like Diana's spirit. We want to thank everyone for coming out."

Crawford had breast cancer about nine years ago and beat it. Now she has multiple myeloma, which is cancer of the bone marrow. There is no cure, but it can go into remission. She was diagnosed a year ago and given six months to live on May 2.

Friends and family say they are praying for a repeat and that Crawford will beat it again.

This time, however, it began with five spots and has now spread everywhere. In order to receive the best treatment and have it paid for, a patient must have had myeloma for 24 months.

During the treatment she was able to receive, Crawford had to stay away from everyone except her caretaker for 101 days. That was a difficult time for Crawford and her loved ones.

Once again, Crawford's children are at her side. She was sent home from the hospital Friday and placed in hospice.

The master of ceremony for the benefit was Christopher Lee of WJMG. Many venders were on hand as were several gospel groups.

The color worn to show support for the disease is burgundy.