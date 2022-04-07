U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Todd Bullock in Marion County reminds producers to file their reports for all crops and land uses. Filing accurate and timely reports ensures continued FSA program benefits. Producers are encouraged to review the reporting dates below.

“In order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all producers must file an accurate crop certification report by the applicable deadline,” said Bullock. We encourage our farmers to call or visit the Marion County FSA office to find out more or to file the reports.”

The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for Marion County:

July 15, 2022, is the acreage reporting date for Marion County producers to report CRP, summer perennial grasses such as Bahia, Bermuda, and native grasses and annual forages such as millet and sorghums and spring seeded row crops such as corn, soybeans, peanuts and commercial vegetable and fruit crops.

The following exceptions apply to the above reporting dates:

l If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

l If a producer acquires additional acreage after the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendars days after purchase or acquiring the lease.

Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.

Landowners and operators are reminded that to receive benefits from USDA, compliance with Highly Erodible Land (HEL) and Wetland Conservation (WC) provisions are required. Farmers with HEL determined soils are reminded of tillage, crop residue, and rotation requirements as specified per their conservation plan. Producers are to notify the USDA Farm Service Agency prior to conducting land clearing or drainage projects to ensure compliance. Failure to obtain advance approval for any of these situations can result in the loss of eligibility and all Federal payments.

Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP-covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.