Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of June 14, 2022:

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2020-CA-01194-COA

In the Interest of Kevin, a Minor: Shayla Taylor v. Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services; Lamar Youth Court; LC Case #: 2898; Ruling Date: 09/25/2020; Ruling Judge: Brad Touchstone; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2021-CA-00698-COA

Jason Breland v. Joseph C. Turnage; Marion Chancery Court; LC Case #: 46CH1:19-cv-00018-SM; Ruling Date: 05/28/2021; Ruling Judge: Sheila Smallwood; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Carlton, P.J., Not Participating.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00728-COA

Michael Aaron Nowell v. Cynthia Stewart f/k/a Cynthia Nowell; Rankin Chancery Court; LC Case #: 2013-127; Ruling Date: 07/01/2020; Ruling Judge: John McLaurin, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Emfinger, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00006-COA

Brittany L. Kreppner v. William D. Kreppner; Stone Chancery Court; LC Case #: 66CH1:15-cv-00242-CB; Ruling Date: 02/20/2020; Ruling Judge: Carter Bise; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.