Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of May 31, 2022:

Emfinger, John H., J.

XX 2020-CA-01282-COA

In Re The Aaron Stapp Living Trust: Troy Stapp v. Amy Stapp; Panola Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 54CH1:18-cv-00055; Ruling Date: 08/03/2020; Ruling Judge: Mitchell Lundy, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion. Dissenting Opinion: McCarty, J.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2021-CC-00794-COA

Rico Mitchell v. Mississippi Department of Employment Security; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:21-cv-00067-KJ; Ruling Date: 07/09/2021; Ruling Judge: Kathy Jackson; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2020-CA-00094-COA

Leon Lamar Trotter a/k/a Leon Trotter v. State of Mississippi; Humphreys Circuit Court; LC Case #: 5797; Ruling Date: 11/26/2018; Ruling Judge: Jannie Lewis-Blackmon; Consolidated with 2005-KA-00379-COA Leon Lamar Trotter v. State of Mississippi; Humphreys Circuit Court; LC Case #: 5797; Ruling Date: 06/16/2004; Ruling Judge: Jannie Lewis-Blackmon; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Humphreys County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McCarty, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2021-KA-00197-COA

Clyde Fitzgerald Blocton a/k/a Clyde F. Blocton v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: B2401-19-327; Ruling Date: 01/28/2021; Ruling Judge: Christopher Schmidt; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Harrison County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2021-CA-00701-COA

Biloxi Dock & Ice, LLC v. Back Bay Fuel and Ice, LLC; Harrison Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 24CI2:20-cv-00084; Ruling Date: 06/08/2021; Ruling Judge: Lisa Dodson; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Smith, J., Not Participating.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00095-COA

Angela Lambes v. Eric Lambes; Jackson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 14-cv-02072-MAM; Ruling Date: 12/18/2019; Ruling Judge: Mark Maples; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Westbrooks, McDonald and McCarty, JJ., would grant.