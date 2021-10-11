Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of November 09, 2021:

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2020-CP-01400-COA

Matthew Love v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:16-cv-00501; Ruling Date: 11/23/2020; Ruling Judge: Betty Sanders; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Hinds County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2021-KA-00161-COA

Thomas Harrison a/k/a Thomas Eugene Harrison v. State of Mississippi; Jones Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 19-cr-00036; Ruling Date: 12/21/2020; Ruling Judge: Dal Williamson; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Jones County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

XX 2020-CA-00853-COA

John Doe v. Jane Doe; Harrison Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 18-1431(1); Ruling Date: 07/06/2020; Ruling Judge: Jennifer Schloegel; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Remanded in Part. Appellant and appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Carlton, P.J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part Without Separate Written Opinion. Barnes, C.J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Carlton, P.J.; Lawrence and McCarty, JJ. Join In Part. Smith, J., Not Participating. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Joins This Opinion. Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Join This Opinion in Part.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2020-CA-01013-COA

Irene Esco v. Madison County, Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 45CI1:18-cv-00008-JA; Ruling Date: 10/16/2019; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Remanded in Part. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2020-CA-01090-COA

Thomas Kevin Braswell v. Ladonna Jo Braswell; Grenada Chancery Court; LC Case #: 22CH1:15-cv-00308; Ruling Date: 07/24/2020; Ruling Judge: Percy Lynchard, Jr.; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Carlton, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2020-CA-01050-COA

Fredrickus Dashun Watson a/k/a Fredrickus Watson a/k/a Fredrickus D. Watson v. State of Mississippi; Lauderdale Circuit Court; LC Case #: 349-11; Ruling Date: 08/24/2020; Ruling Judge: Charles Wright, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2020-CA-00024-COA

Protect Your Home d/b/a Defenders, Inc., ADT, LLC, James Johnson d/b/a Defenders and Toby Neal Moore v. Lashia Thomas; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:19-cv-00108-EFP; Ruling Date: 07/17/2019; Ruling Judge: Eleanor Peterson; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed and Remanded. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2021-CP-00023-COA

Tommy Young, Jr. a/k/a Tommy Young a/k/a Tommie Young, Jr. a/k/a Tommie Young v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:18-cv-00126; Ruling Date: 11/23/2020; Ruling Judge: Betty Sanders; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Hinds County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-CP-01268-COA

Juarez Keyes a/k/a Juarez L. Keyes v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:20-cv-00448; Ruling Date: 10/19/2020; Ruling Judge: Betty Sanders; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Hinds County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., and Westbrooks, J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

2019-KA-00757-COA

Christopher Golden v. State of Mississippi; Montgomery Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-0001CR; Ruling Date: 04/23/2019; Ruling Judge: George Mitchell, Jr.; Disposition: On the Court's own motion, the mandate is hereby recalled, and the appellant's pro se motion for rehearing shall be allowed to proceed. The State's response to the motion for rehearing, if it chooses to file one, is due within seven days of the entry of this order. Order entered 11/03/2021.

EN BANC

2019-CA-01645-COA

Estate of Sherman Ward and Lindy Speights, Individually and on behalf of the other Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Sherman Ward v. Clifton Williams, M.D.; Pike Circuit Court; LC Case #: 16-091-PCT; Ruling Date: 09/30/2019; Ruling Judge: Michael Taylor; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00410-COA

Ray M. Ward and Mary K. Ward v. Marilyn Denise Cranford; Choctaw Chancery Court; LC Case #: 10CH1:18-cv-00053-JK; Ruling Date: 01/07/2020; Ruling Judge: Joseph Kilgore; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2020-CP-00625-COA

Thomas J. Hooghe a/k/a Thomas Hooghe a/k/a Thomas James Hooghe v. Warden Frank Shaw, Property Officer C. Young, and Unit Manager J. Jackson; Lauderdale Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20CV001; Ruling Date: 05/26/2020; Ruling Judge: Charles Wright, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

XXX 2020-KA-00710-COA

Brian Scott Berryman a/k/a Brian Berryman v. State of Mississippi; Tishomingo Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR17-183; Ruling Date: 06/25/2020; Ruling Judge: Kelly Mims; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Tishomingo County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Westbrooks, J.; McCarty, J., Joins In Part. McCarty, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: McDonald, J. Votes: Westbrooks, J., Joins This Opinion. McCarty, J., Joins This Opinion in Part. Dissenting Opinion: McCarty, J.

EN BANC

XX 2020-CA-00936-COA

Anthony K. Hood and Barbara L. Hood v. City of Pearl, Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:17-cv-00199-JE; Ruling Date: 12/11/2019; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Greenlee, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., and Smith, J. Emfinger, J., Not Participating. Dissenting Opinion: Greenlee, J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., and Smith, J., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2020-CP-01259-COA

Matthew Oliver Reardon a/k/a Matthew Reardon v. State of Mississippi; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: L20-316; Ruling Date: 07/30/2020; Ruling Judge: John Luther; Disposition: The appellant's pro se motion for peremptory reversal is denied without prejudice to the arguments properly raised on appeal. The appellant's pro se request for a second extension of time to comply with the brief noncompliance letter issued by the Mississippi Clerk of Appellate Courts is denied. The appellant's pro se request to expedite this appeal is denied. The State's request to dismiss this appeal is denied. The appellee's brief is due within thirty days of the entry of this order. Order entered 11/03/2021.

EN BANC

2020-CP-01269-COA

Robert Allen Worth a/k/a Robert A. Worth a/k/a Bob Worth v. State of Mississippi; Lauderdale Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17-CV-020(C); Ruling Date: 10/23/2020; Ruling Judge: Charles Wright, Jr.; Disposition: On the Court's own motion, this appeal is hereby dismissed as moot. All costs of this appeal are assessed to Lauderdale County. Smith, J., not participating. Order entered 11/03/2021.

EN BANC

XXX 2020-CA-01288-COA

In the Matter of the Estate of Charles Walker, Deceased: Cris Miller v. Christopher Hall and Linda Hall; Bolivar Chancery Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 2020-0115; Ruling Date: 10/20/2020; Ruling Judge: Watosa Sanders; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Westbrooks, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Emfinger, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Carlton, P.J.; McDonald, J., Joins In Part. Greenlee, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by McCarty, J.; McDonald, J., Joins In Part. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Emfinger, J. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Joins This Opinion. McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion in Part. Dissenting Opinion: Greenlee, J. Votes: McCarty, J., Joins This Opinion. McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.