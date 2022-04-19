Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of April 21, 2022:

Kitchens, James W., P.J.

X 2020-IA-01149-SCT

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Tony Allen v. Tina Moore, Jabrrea Powers, Individually and as Mother and Next Friend of Londyn Terrell, a Minor; Copiah Circuit Court; LC Case #: 15CI1:19-cv-00068-THI; Ruling Date: 09/24/2020; Ruling Judge: Tomika Irving; Majority Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., King, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01854-SCT

Anthony W. Carter a/k/a Anthony Carter a/k/a Anthony Warren Carter v. State of Mississippi; Jones Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 2017-49-KR1; Ruling Date: 12/12/2019; Ruling Judge: Dal Williamson; Disposition: Anthony W. Carter's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. Order entered 4/18/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-01031-SCT

Antonio Burgin v. State of Mississippi; Lowndes Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2013-0061-CV1; Ruling Date: 08/26/2020; Ruling Judge: James Kitchens, Jr.; Disposition: Antonio Burgin's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. All Justices Agree to Deny. Order entered 4/13/22.

EN BANC

XX 2021-KA-00163-SCT

Carl Alton Brady v. State of Mississippi; Jones Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 34CI2:20-cr-0004-1; Ruling Date: 01/25/2021; Ruling Judge: Dal Williamson; Majority Opinion: Griffis, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Jones County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur. Coleman, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion. Dissenting Opinion: Coleman, J.

EN BANC

2021-BD-01090-SCT

The Mississippi Bar v. Lanesha L. Sims; Disposition: The petition of the Mississippi Bar to transfer Lanesha L. Sims to disability inactive status is granted and the license of Sims to practice law is hereby transferred to disability inactive status in a manner consistent with this order until reinstatement of privileges by order of the Mississippi Supreme Court. The Mississippi Bar's petition for reimbursement of costs is denied. Sims shall seek reinstatement pursuant to Rules 12 and 25 of the Rules of Discipline for the Mississippi State Bar should she seek to be reinstated to the practice of law in Mississippi. All Justices Agree. Coleman, J., for the Court. Order entered.

EN BANC

2022-AD-00001-SCT

In Re: Administrative Orders of the Supreme Court of Mississippi; Disposition: En banc order directing the disbursement of $160,623.66 in civil legal assistance funds among the MS Volunteer Lawyers Project, North MS Rural Legal Services, and MS Center for Legal Services. Order entered 4/13/22.