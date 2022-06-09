Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of June 30, 2022:

King, Leslie D., P.J.

X 2020-SA-01332-SCT

Wilkinson County Senior Care, LLC v. Mississippi Division of Medicaid and Drew Snyder, in his Official Capacity as Executive Director of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid; Hinds Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CH1:13-cv-00828; Ruling Date: 11/03/2020; Ruling Judge: J. Thomas; Majority Opinion: King, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

89-R-99021-SCT

Rules for Court Reporters; Disposition: Order appointing Hon. Leslie D. King, Kati Vogt, Julie Mims, and Latanya Allen as members of the Board of Certified Court Reporters for two-year terms from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024. Order entered 6/24/22.

EN BANC

XXX 2019-CT-01669-SCT

Christopher Shane Strickland, Sr., on behalf of and as Next Friend of Christopher Shane Strickland, Jr. v. Rankin County School District; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:17-cv-00005; Ruling Date: 10/02/2019; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Majority Opinion: Maxwell, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Ishee, J., Concurs in Result Only With Separate Written Opinion Joined In Part by Randolph, C.J. Kitchens, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by King, P.J. Beam, J., not participating. Concur in Result Only Opinion: Ishee, J. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Joins This Opinion in Part. Dissenting Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Votes: King, P.J., Joins This Opinion.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00344-SCT

Charles Bolton and Linda Bolton v. John Lee, P.A., The Estate of John W. Lee, Jr., BancorpSouth Bank and Stacey Hall; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18CI1:17-cv-00072-bwf; Ruling Date: 02/20/2020; Ruling Judge: Barry Ford; Disposition: This appeal is assigned to the Court of Appeals for the State of Mississippi for a decision within 270 days of the entry of this order. Agree: King, P.J., Maxwell, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. Disagree: Coleman, J. Not Participating: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens, P.J., and Beam, J. Order entered 6/22/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00853-SCT

John Doe v. Jane Doe; Harrison Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 18-1431(1); Ruling Date: 07/06/2020; Ruling Judge: Jennifer Schloegel; Disposition: Appellee's Petition for Certiorari is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ. To Grant: Griffis, J. Order entered 6/22/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00882-SCT

Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LLC v. Barbara Hollinshed, Individually and On Behalf of the Estate of Charles Adams, Deceased; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:17-cv-00598-WLK; Ruling Date: 07/22/2020; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Disposition: Appellant's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered 6/28/22.

EN BANC

XX 2020-CA-01096-SCT

Willie Jerome Manning a/k/a Fly v. State of Mississippi; Oktibbeha Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2001-0144; Ruling Date: 04/27/2020; Ruling Judge: Lee Howard; Majority Opinion: Chamberlin, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Oktibbeha County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. King, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Dissenting Opinion: King, P.J. Votes: Kitchens, P.J., Joins This Opinion.

EN BANC

2021-CT-00034-SCT

Thomas Lee Jiles v. State of Mississippi; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 75CI1:20-cv-00163; Ruling Date: 12/02/2020; Ruling Judge: M. Chaney, Jr.; Disposition: The petition for writ of certiorari filed pro se by Thomas Lee Jiles is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered 6/23/22.

EN BANC

2021-BD-00268-SCT

The Mississippi Bar v. Urura W. Mayers; Disposition: Attorney Urura W. Mayers is hereby suspended from the practice of law pending the final resolution of the petition for discipline filed by The Mississippi Bar. All Justices Agree. Order entered 6/28/22.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00735-SCT

Theodore Longo, Amy Longo, Joseph Lee, Susan Lee, Gerald Sonnier, Amy Davis and 920 South Beach Blvd., LLC v. City of Waveland, Mississippi and Beach Walk Development, LLC; Hancock Circuit Court; LC Case #: 23CI1:21-cv-00029; Ruling Date: 06/16/2021; Ruling Judge: Randi Mueller; Consolidated with 2021-CA-00923-SCT 920 South Beach Blvd., LLC v. The City of Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi; Hancock Circuit Court; LC Case #: 23CI1:19-cv-00212; Ruling Date: 07/27/2021; Ruling Judge: Randi Mueller; Disposition: The two appeals (No. 2021-CA-00735-SCT and No. 2021-CA-00923-SCT) are consolidated for all purposes and with all future filings to be made in No. 2021-CA-00735-SCT as the parent case.The Clerk of this Court is directed to take all actions necessary to accomplish this consolidation. Chamberlin, J., for the Court. Disagree: Coleman, J. Order entered 6/22/22.

EN BANC

2022-M-00303

Zachary Johnson a/k/a Zack Johnson v. State of Mississippi; Jones Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 200-234-KR2; Ruling Judge: Dal Williamson; Disposition: Zachary Johnson's Motion for En Banc Reconsideration is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 6/27/22.